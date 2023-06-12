‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease

The Dark Knight star Colin McFarlane and his brother are dealing with the same disease.

The actor, 61, who is best known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, opened up about his early-stage prostate cancer

The father-of-one said he is glad he went for regular check for the disease over the past eight years which allowed doctors to catch it early.

Colin explained to The Mirror that one in four Black men are at risk of the disease, which kills 12,000 men a year and men are two-and-a-half times more likely to get prostate cancer if their father or brother has had it.

The BBC Not Going Out star also encouraged his two brothers to get checked and one has since discovered he too has prostate cancer.

Colin told the publication: 'My dad is benign but he had an operation in 1999 and he said to me, "oh, I decided not to tell you and your brothers because I didn’t want to worry you".

'He had no awareness of the fact that, actually, it was really important that he told us because there’s a genetic link.'

Colin was told by doctors that his cancer is T1 out of five categories which means it is the earliest stage so he is at a 'very low risk' and currently does not need any treatment.

Colin lives in Lincoln and London with wife Kate and son Josh.