Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

Prince Harry’s dreams are reportedly turning into nightmares and ‘collapsing’ in on themselves.

Prince Harry's current mental scape has just been analyzed by GB News contributor Angela Levin.

According to a report by GB News, “I think all of his dreams are collapsing, they are becoming much more like nightmares now because he doesn't know how to be or what to be.”

“And the impression I get is that Meghan isn't there to help him in the same way that if you really love somebody you would be,” so “I actually think it's going to be very, very difficult for him.”

“And although I'm extremely annoyed at him, and I can't recognise what he's like, I do feel sorry for somebody in such a state that they don't know where to turn or how to manage.”

“And he's created this for himself, a whole pool of negativity.”

Ms Levin also went on to add, “He's fed up with things not working out for him. It's one thing trying to change the press in this country all alone, one single man doing that.”

At the end of the day, “It's just impossible for him and he's got nowhere where he can feel positive and build on himself.”

So “We're seeing the hypocrisy for years now,” with claims like “don't you fly the planes, I'm going to fly on planes. Be compassionate, but not to anybody that within my family.”

“I think that's what we've got used to,” Ms Levin also added. “But I spent quite a while looking at the USA and what they do about drugs, and if they feel that somebody's in remission, they will give them another chance so they don't actually just wipe it out.”

In the end “what the point is whether he's told the truth and not whether he's said that and the drugs that he has said he's taken that's also on scale, they actually don't do it as toughly as i initially thought. Cocaine is a drug you can't have and he's had it.”