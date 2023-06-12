 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’
Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

Prince Harry’s dreams are reportedly turning into nightmares and ‘collapsing’ in on themselves.

Prince Harry's current mental scape has just been analyzed by GB News contributor Angela Levin.

According to a report by GB News, “I think all of his dreams are collapsing, they are becoming much more like nightmares now because he doesn't know how to be or what to be.”

“And the impression I get is that Meghan isn't there to help him in the same way that if you really love somebody you would be,” so “I actually think it's going to be very, very difficult for him.”

“And although I'm extremely annoyed at him, and I can't recognise what he's like, I do feel sorry for somebody in such a state that they don't know where to turn or how to manage.”

“And he's created this for himself, a whole pool of negativity.”

Ms Levin also went on to add, “He's fed up with things not working out for him. It's one thing trying to change the press in this country all alone, one single man doing that.”

At the end of the day, “It's just impossible for him and he's got nowhere where he can feel positive and build on himself.”

So “We're seeing the hypocrisy for years now,” with claims like “don't you fly the planes, I'm going to fly on planes. Be compassionate, but not to anybody that within my family.”

“I think that's what we've got used to,” Ms Levin also added. “But I spent quite a while looking at the USA and what they do about drugs, and if they feel that somebody's in remission, they will give them another chance so they don't actually just wipe it out.”

In the end “what the point is whether he's told the truth and not whether he's said that and the drugs that he has said he's taken that's also on scale, they actually don't do it as toughly as i initially thought. Cocaine is a drug you can't have and he's had it.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’
Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’

Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’
Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?
Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’

Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’
When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?
Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself

Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself
King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles
King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet
Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public

Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public
Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?

Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?

Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?
Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe

Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe
Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’

Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’
Prince Harry still believes he ‘lives a blameless existence’

Prince Harry still believes he ‘lives a blameless existence’
Prince Harry ‘now free from the shackles’ of Queen Elizabeth reign

Prince Harry ‘now free from the shackles’ of Queen Elizabeth reign
Prince Harry is on a ‘suicide mission’ against King Charles

Prince Harry is on a ‘suicide mission’ against King Charles
Prince Harry’s ‘missteps’ are ‘spiraling out of control’: ‘It’s a kamikaze mission’

Prince Harry’s ‘missteps’ are ‘spiraling out of control’: ‘It’s a kamikaze mission’
Prince Harry ‘can’t seem to stop hitting the self-destruct button’

Prince Harry ‘can’t seem to stop hitting the self-destruct button’