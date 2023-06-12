Holly Willoughby in contact with Phillip Schofield’s wife?

 
This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s wife, who are ‘extremely close’, are reportedly in contact with each other after Phillip quit the show following his affair with young colleague.

According to a report by Entertainment Daily, Phillip’s wife Stephanie Lowe has remained completely silent since her husband quit This Morning.

The source told Closer, per Entertainment Daily, “Holly and Steph have been speaking on the phone and texting back and forth too. They’ve always been extremely close and Holly wanted to reach out as soon as the affair story emerged.”

Former This Morning star Phillip married Stephanie in 1993. They share two daughters – Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27—together.

Earlier Holly returned to the show with emotional speech saying, “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

She further said, “And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

