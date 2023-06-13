 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby has opened up about personal life for the first time after Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit.

The TV host shared the emotional message with the fans after returning to the show this week.

In a touching letter to her fans, Holly wrote: "Hi, how’re you feeling today? How dreamy was the weather this weekend? Finally, here in the UK we’ve got the weather we’ve been craving and you get the sense that everyone feels better for it."

Holly continued: "Summer is literally right around the corner, bringing back picnics in the park, daytrips to the beach, al fresco evenings spent with loved ones…and not forgetting the annual paddling pool scrub down and patch up.

"The only downside to this lovely weather for us as a family right now is the revision cloud hanging over us.”

She added, "If you’re anything like me, you’ve got some very frustrated kids kicking about the house, when all they want is to be outside kicking a ball! I can remember that battle for self-discipline like it was yesterday.

"How are yours getting on? I was thinking, whilst watching Harry and Belle working so hard, that I wish they could get some recognition for their dedication outside of the school timetable, as well as an actual exam grade."

The television presenter shares 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester with producer husband Daniel Baldwin.

More From Entertainment:

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover
Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop

Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school
Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’

Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard