 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Michael Shannon not happy with his superhero role: Here’s why

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Michael Shannon not happy with his superhero role: Here’s why
Michael Shannon not happy with his superhero role: Here’s why

Michael Shannon has recently revealed he’s not happy with his own superhero role in the movie.

In a new interview with Collider, Shannon, who plays General Zod in the DC cinematic universe, recalled making his debut as the villain in 2013’s Man of Steel opposite Henry Cavill as Superman. Lately, the actor is going to reprise in The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the leading role and will release on June 16

Shannon said, “I’m not going to lie – it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor.”

“These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures,” continued the 48-year-old.

Shannon explained, “It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’”

“It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was,” admitted the actor.

Shannon disclosed that his new movie The Flash was “all about Ezra Miller and his character was there to present a challenge to the movie’s star”.

The actor however commended Miller involved in controversies, saying, “I thought Ezra was lovely – very kind to me when I was there.”

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard
Golden Globe Awards sold to Dick Clark Productions

Golden Globe Awards sold to Dick Clark Productions
Hailey Bieber subtly supports Selena Gomez as she receives hate from trolls

Hailey Bieber subtly supports Selena Gomez as she receives hate from trolls
'The Flash' movie gets Tom Cruise's seal of approval

'The Flash' movie gets Tom Cruise's seal of approval
Jennifer Lawrence reflects on life as she looks back on decade-old interview

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on life as she looks back on decade-old interview
Taylor Swift allegedly cancels club membership following Matty Healy outing

Taylor Swift allegedly cancels club membership following Matty Healy outing
Ezra Miller expresses gratitude to DC bosses following slew of controversies

Ezra Miller expresses gratitude to DC bosses following slew of controversies
Naomi Watts has the ‘most amazing chemistry’ with husband Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts has the ‘most amazing chemistry’ with husband Billy Crudup
Pedro Pascal gushes over ‘thoughtful’ costar Bella Ramsey who ‘inspired’ him

Pedro Pascal gushes over ‘thoughtful’ costar Bella Ramsey who ‘inspired’ him
Prince Harry and King Charles relationship is like North Korea, South Korea

Prince Harry and King Charles relationship is like North Korea, South Korea
Elliot Page was urged to 'make a move' by male director

Elliot Page was urged to 'make a move' by male director

Kanye West's brand new Sunday Service: attendees eat with hands off autopsy-style tables

Kanye West's brand new Sunday Service: attendees eat with hands off autopsy-style tables
Fans celebrate BTS 10th anniversary

Fans celebrate BTS 10th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she flaunts her toned legs in red dress

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she flaunts her toned legs in red dress
Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week

Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week
'Arthur' creator Marc Brown to launch new preschool series 'Hop'

'Arthur' creator Marc Brown to launch new preschool series 'Hop'

'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?

Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?
Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike

Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike
Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70

Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70