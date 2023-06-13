Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us, recently shared some personal experiences with road rage. In a conversation with Steven Yeun, his co-star from the show Beef, Pascal revealed that he had encountered three incidents of anger while driving, all of which were his own fault.

One incident stood out in particular. Pascal recounted how he had cut off another driver and, to his surprise, noticed a large glob of saliva on the passenger window as he glanced over. It was as if someone had added visual effects to enhance the scene. His sister's reaction summed up the situation perfectly, exclaiming, "F---!"

Yeun, intrigued by the story, asked for more details. Pascal confirmed that the driver had indeed spit at him, but surprisingly, the incident didn't trigger anger within him. Instead, it left him shocked, humbled, and disturbed. It made him realize the struggles that people go through, and he felt a sense of guilt. As he reflected on the incident, he said, "Gosh, people are going through s---."

Yeun shared his own recent experience of being flipped off by another driver, which led to a discussion about their Netflix series, Beef. Pascal admitted that watching the show made him envious because it reflected the harsh reality of road rage, something he had experienced firsthand in Los Angeles. He praised Yeun's performance, recognizing how accurately he portrayed the emotions involved in such situations.

It's interesting to note the contrast between Pascal's role in The Last of Us, where he plays a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world, and his involvement in Beef, which tackles the theme of road rage.