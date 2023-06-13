 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, America Ferrera, along with Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon, discussed their upcoming film adaptation of Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig.

Ferrera revealed that she had missed the memo on the dress code for the cast's sleepover party at Claridge's Hotel in London before filming began. While everyone else wore pretty, silky nightgowns, Ferrera showed up in a grandmotherly floral twin set.

Robbie described Ferrera as looking both like an old lady and a 5-year-old at the same time.

"Nobody told me that it was sexy Barbie sleepover," Ferrera said. "So everybody was in like, really pretty silky nightgowns and I was in the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine."

Robbie said that Ferrera "somehow simultaneously looked like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time. It was the cutest. And she's so teeny, while she's screaming at you. It was so charming."

Rae and McKinnon play different variations of Barbie in the film, which also features Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Dua Lipa, among other notable names.

The movie follows Robbie's Barbie as she goes through an existential crisis and ventures into the real world.

Ferrera plays a character named Gloria, who forms a connection with Robbie's Barbie when they and Ken (played by Gosling) enter the real world. Barbie is set to be released on July 21.

