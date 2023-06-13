Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey, who came out as non-binary last year, says they're not completely straight

During an interview on Tuesday, Bella Ramsey openly discussed their sexuality, revealing that they do not identify as completely straight.

The 19-year-old actor, known for their role in The Last of Us, described themselves as "ever-evolving" and acknowledged feeling "a little bit wavy" in regards to their sexual orientation.

In a feature for Vogue's July Pride issue, Ramsey talked about their experience coming out as non-binary last year and also mentioned that they have been exploring dating.

Bella said: “You never fully know who you are, it's ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 percent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

On dating, they revealed: “I'm 19, so figuring that out's gonna be a part of my life. Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty.”

When Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary last year, they admitted to being concerned that some people might perceive it as a trendy move. In addition, they shared that they had struggled with the word for a significant period before finally identifying as non-binary.

“But it's a very succinct way to describe to people who I am. Now I'm able to vocalize it more; being called 'they' is the most truthful thing for me,” they explained.

Bella Ramsey is most recognized for portraying Lyanna, the determined child leader of House Mormont in Game of Thrones.