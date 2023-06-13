 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Bella Ramsey, who came out as non-binary last year, says theyre not completely straight
Bella Ramsey, who came out as non-binary last year, says they're not completely straight

During an interview on Tuesday, Bella Ramsey openly discussed their sexuality, revealing that they do not identify as completely straight.

The 19-year-old actor, known for their role in The Last of Us, described themselves as "ever-evolving" and acknowledged feeling "a little bit wavy" in regards to their sexual orientation.

In a feature for Vogue's July Pride issue, Ramsey talked about their experience coming out as non-binary last year and also mentioned that they have been exploring dating.

Bella said: “You never fully know who you are, it's ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 percent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

On dating, they revealed: “I'm 19, so figuring that out's gonna be a part of my life. Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty.”

When Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary last year, they admitted to being concerned that some people might perceive it as a trendy move. In addition, they shared that they had struggled with the word for a significant period before finally identifying as non-binary.

“But it's a very succinct way to describe to people who I am. Now I'm able to vocalize it more; being called 'they' is the most truthful thing for me,” they explained.

Bella Ramsey is most recognized for portraying Lyanna, the determined child leader of House Mormont in Game of Thrones.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp
Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed
Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'