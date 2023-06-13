 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Harry Styles ditches the flamboyant look for stroll in London
Harry Styles ditches the flamboyant look for stroll in London

Ahead of his Love on Tour show at Wembley on Tuesday night, Harry Styles was spotted in London wearing a casual brown Adidas co-ord.

The 29-year-old singer paired the long-sleeved velour co-ord with white trainers, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, creating a low-key look.

He carried a white Disney shoulder bag from Italy and also had a man bag across his body while strolling past Selfridges.

While Harry saved his more flamboyant wardrobe for the stage, he took a leisurely stroll through the city with his headphones on, holding a beverage.

The former One Direction star's toned legs and tanned skin were on display, showcasing his inked tattoos on his knees.

The As It Was singer recently completed his tour at Slane Castle, Ireland, and is now preparing for shows in Edinburgh.

The star reportedly checked into his hotel under the pseudonym "Oliver Sudden", which is believed to be a play on the phrase "all of a sudden."

This could be a nod to how Harry's life changed rapidly after participating in the now-defunct ITV reality show, The X Factor.

An insider at the hotel quipped: “We all had a right giggle when we saw the name – it took a while to work out what it meant.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp
Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed
Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'