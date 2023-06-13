Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles ditches the flamboyant look for stroll in London

Ahead of his Love on Tour show at Wembley on Tuesday night, Harry Styles was spotted in London wearing a casual brown Adidas co-ord.

The 29-year-old singer paired the long-sleeved velour co-ord with white trainers, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, creating a low-key look.

He carried a white Disney shoulder bag from Italy and also had a man bag across his body while strolling past Selfridges.

While Harry saved his more flamboyant wardrobe for the stage, he took a leisurely stroll through the city with his headphones on, holding a beverage.

The former One Direction star's toned legs and tanned skin were on display, showcasing his inked tattoos on his knees.

The As It Was singer recently completed his tour at Slane Castle, Ireland, and is now preparing for shows in Edinburgh.

The star reportedly checked into his hotel under the pseudonym "Oliver Sudden", which is believed to be a play on the phrase "all of a sudden."

This could be a nod to how Harry's life changed rapidly after participating in the now-defunct ITV reality show, The X Factor.

An insider at the hotel quipped: “We all had a right giggle when we saw the name – it took a while to work out what it meant.”