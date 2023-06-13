 
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Avatar movies get new release dates

New release dates for Avatar movies have been announced due to delays in production.

"Avatar 3” previously set for release in 2024, has been pushed back a year to December 19, 2025, according to The WRAP.

Th entertainment website reported that “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” are also being delayed.

It said “Avatar 4” has been moved from 2026 to December 21, 2029 and “Avatar 5” from 2028 to Dec. 19, 2031.

Earlier, director David Cameron suggested that he had almost completed work on "Avatar 3" but the latest report suggested that he plans to capture additional footage.

The "Titanic" director said he’s already shot some of “Avatar 3” to capture footage of the younger characters in their younger state, as the majority of “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” take place after a significant time jump in the mythology.

The original "Avatar" enchanted audiences with groundbreaking visuals that told the story of Pandora's blue, 9-foot-tall Na'vi people. The 2009 movie remains the highest-grossing film in history with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales.

Cameron has directed three of the top six films of all time - the two "Avatar" movies and 1997 drama "Titanic."

