Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira has reportedly denied ex Gerard Pique to take their sons, Sasha and Milan, to his brother Marc Pique’s wedding.

The Waka Waka singer has made it clear that she will not allow her kids to be anywhere near the former Barcelona star’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, reported Marca Magazine.

And now that Pique has made their relationship official on social media, it is highly unlikely that he would not take Marti to his brother’s nuptials.

Hence, Shakira is not comfortable with the thought of having her kids under the same roof as the 24-year-old PR student, who is said to be the reason behind the singer’s breakup from Pique.

Citing journalist Lorena Vazquez, the outlet revealed that the athlete made a plea to Shakira, but she denied to extend their boys stay in Barcelona beyond the agreed-upon timeframe.

The journalist said that Shakira was persistent on her decision even though Pique offered to compensate her for the days the kids would stay in Barcelona next month.

According to the custody agreement, the kids will stay with their father till 19th June 2023, and Pique has only requested to extend their stay for only five days, but Shakira has said no.

"We were very surprised that she did not let her children go to her uncle's wedding," Vazquez said. "The logical thing would have been for them to go, but Shakira has not facilitated it. It's very ugly."

