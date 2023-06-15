 
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'still living as married couple' in Windsor

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's closeness is being commented upon by a a Royal Expert.

The ex-couple, that still lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor after years of divorce, stirring rumours that they are still a married couple.

Commenting on it, expert Richard Palmer tells Daily Express: "This is a very odd set-up, I won't lie, the actual set-up of it with a former married couple who live on either ends of the house.

"I mean, it does beg the question that, obviously, they are still quite close."

Palmer replied: "It does, and of course, some people speculate that they are living there as a married couple, but [they] insist that's not the case."

Forsyth laughed, before adding: "Lots of people would absolutely hate that idea of thinking of living their ex, [it] would just be hell. I find that the weird part of the story."

This comes as Fergie spoke about her friendly bond with Andrew after their divorce.

She said: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything.

"I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion," Fergie noted. 

