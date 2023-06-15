 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits

After Avatar delay, Zoe Saldana association with the franchise will stretch to 26-years
After 'Avatar' delay, Zoe Saldana association with the franchise will stretch to 26-years

Zoe Saldaña's ongoing 14-year journey will be close to double when the franchise scheduled films end after Disney updates its movie calendar.

The actor, who played Princess Neytiri in the epic 2009's Avatar, took to Instagram to react to the studio's decision to delay the three sequels, moving the franchise ending date to 2031.

"Great," the actor captioned the story while sharing the news, "I'm gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar."

In the sequence, the upcoming Avatar 3 will be delayed by a year, Dec. 19, 2025.

However, the rest of the final two parts of the Pandora franchise were pushed down by several years.

Avatar 4 shifted from Dec. 18, 2026, to Dec. 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 was delayed from Dec. 22, 2028, to Dec. 19, 2031.

The filmmaker James Cameron will turn 77, and the franchise's lead stars, Saldaña's and Sam Worthington, will become 53 and 55 respectively on the last outing of the franchise film.

Moreover, the Oscar winner filmmaker shot the second, third, and fourth movie's first act simultaneously to minus the"Stranger Things effects" among the franchise's young cast.

"Otherwise, you get — and I love Stranger Things — but you get the Stranger Things effect," Cameron told EW.

"Where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27. You know, I love the show. It's okay; we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know."

