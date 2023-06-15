 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards
Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards 

Ed Sheeran got candid about losing his friend Jamal Edwards and how he struggled to cope with the death of the music entrepreneur, who gave him his big break in industry.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Shape of You singer said that he grew up the moment he lost his best friend like his young friends became adults after losing their fathers.

“The one thing I’ve realised is the moment death happens, a real close, close death, is when you become an adult,” the singer said.

“That’s when adulting begins, that’s when real-life (expletive) begins,” Sheeran added.

He said that he felt lucky that he did not know what grief was until he was in his 30s unlike his friends in school who knew what death was at just age 13.

“You can be six and go through that and it’s just cruel that that is the end of your youth,” Sheeran said.

The singer went on to reveal that after Edwards passed away, he was able to talk about loss and grief and death with his mother Imogen and friends.

“I am very fortunate that I lived a large part of my life without experiencing what it’s like. And when it happens, I had friends that had closed up about their parents dying,” he said.

“And as soon as this happened, I found them opening up to me,” he added. “I found my mum opening up to me about losses in her life that she’s never spoken to me about.”

The DJ breathed his last after he suffered a heart attack in February 2022 post taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’
Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere
Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’
Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits

Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits
Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan
'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2

'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2
Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'

Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'
'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces

'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces
'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash

'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash
Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale

Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale
'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'

'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'
Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug

Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug
Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer
Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’