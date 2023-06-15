Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran got candid about losing his friend Jamal Edwards and how he struggled to cope with the death of the music entrepreneur, who gave him his big break in industry.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Shape of You singer said that he grew up the moment he lost his best friend like his young friends became adults after losing their fathers.

“The one thing I’ve realised is the moment death happens, a real close, close death, is when you become an adult,” the singer said.

“That’s when adulting begins, that’s when real-life (expletive) begins,” Sheeran added.

He said that he felt lucky that he did not know what grief was until he was in his 30s unlike his friends in school who knew what death was at just age 13.

“You can be six and go through that and it’s just cruel that that is the end of your youth,” Sheeran said.

The singer went on to reveal that after Edwards passed away, he was able to talk about loss and grief and death with his mother Imogen and friends.

“I am very fortunate that I lived a large part of my life without experiencing what it’s like. And when it happens, I had friends that had closed up about their parents dying,” he said.

“And as soon as this happened, I found them opening up to me,” he added. “I found my mum opening up to me about losses in her life that she’s never spoken to me about.”

The DJ breathed his last after he suffered a heart attack in February 2022 post taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.