Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: 'She doesn't need his money'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

File Footage 

Al Pacino’s ladylove Noor Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior, does not let rumours that she is a gold digger affect herself.

Speaking to Radar Online, an insider revealed that the 29-year-old does not only come from a wealthy family but she has made a name for herself as Beverly Hills-born producer.

The source said that Alfallah has her own money and she is not with the Godfather star for his wealth, adding that she scoffed at the "gold digger" label people has given her.

"She doesn't need Al's money,” the insider stated.

The soon-to-be-mother of Pacino’s fourth child was previously romantically linked to Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood, however, she turned down rumours about dating the latter back in 2019.

Previously, another insider also debunked rumours about Alfallah being a gold digger, revealing that she belongs to a really “wealthy family.”

Ever since it was reported that The Scarface star is expecting a baby with the 29-year-old, there have been claims that she kept the news from the actor as she was not happy about it because she is with him for his money.

Dismissing all such reports, an insider told Daily Mail that the Kuwaiti-American producer and socialite is very rich and always wanted to have a child with the actor.

Setting the record straight about Alfallah being a “gold digger,” the insider slammed the claims as “complete and utter (expletive).”

“Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth,” the insider revealed.

