Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Meghan Markle retaliates to royal family's snub?

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't stop teasing their royal relatives as Lilibet and Archie's mom's hit series “Suits” on Netflix starting Saturday, the same day as King Charles III’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

Charles III won’t turn 75 until Nov 14, the celebration is an old tradition hosted at the start of summer to take advantage of the beautiful weather.

Meghan's hit series, "Suits," will be available for streaming on Netflix this coming Saturday. Curiously, the series will start streaming on the same day as the British monarch's official birthday celebrations. It could upstage the King's big day celebrations.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, have signed a very lucrative deal with the streamer to produce their contents.

Meanwhile, the Sussex have reportedly not been invited to King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations amid Harry’s ongoing legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers.

“I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,” an unidentified source alleged to Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden last week.

Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony last month at Westminster Abbey, but only stayed in the UK for less than 24 hours, racing home for son Archie’s fourth birthday.

It is also being speculated that Meghan has responded to the royal family in the same manner as they seemingly shunned the Sussexes by not inviting them to attend the King Charles III's Birthday Parade.

There are rumours that Meghan has allegedly asked the network to release the hit US sitcom on the King's special day to tease the King.

