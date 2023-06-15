 
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
King Charles, Portuguese president celebrate diplomatic ties

King Charles, Portuguese president celebrate diplomatic ties

King Charles  and The President of the Portuguese Republic begin Portugal-UK 650 celebrations at a combined Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace.

According to a statement issued by the palace, "Today, commemorations mark 650 years of the Anglo-Portuguese Alliance, the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world still in force."

The King and  President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa later attended a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the anniversary at The Queen’s Chapel in St. James’ Palace.

"To date, Portugal-UK 650 has organised more than 300 activities and projects in both countries, in collaboration with 210 institutions," the statement said.

It said The Queen’s Chapel was the Chapel of the Portuguese-born Queen Catherine of Braganza, wife of King Charles II.

Her coat of arms, combining the arms of Portugal and the United Kingdom, features above the altar and in the Gallery.


