K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop girl group Aespa’s members sat down for a new interview with ELLE after they attended the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival. They discussed several topics including their favourite songs and the song they find the most difficult to dance to.

They had a wide variety to choose from including their hit debut song Black Mamba as well as Girls and Next Level. However, for group member Karina, it wasn’t any of these as she picked their title track Savage.

“I personally think ‘Savage’ was the most difficult thing to learn.”

She explained that she chose it because of how intricate the choreography is including the movements of their fingertips and their feet from start to finish. “It was difficult to learn at first because there is a lot of small and fast but detailed dance movements.”

However, with a lot of practice, she was able to master it. “The more I practised, the more I got to learn about the beats and learn which dance style fits best on my body.”

Winter also chimed in, explaining: “In general, I think we are all pretty fast at learning choreographies. But I’d have to say the choreography for ‘Savage’ is a little more difficult, so it took us more time to become comfortable with it compared to previous choreographies. Also, because it is important to bring out that ‘Savage’ vibe in the choreography, we paid particular attention to bringing it out in our dance moves…it took us about 2-3 months to perfect the choreography for ‘Savage.’”