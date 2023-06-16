 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro wants to take back 'animation' from hoodlums

Guillermo del Toro is making animated movies his forte as he believed it’s “the purest form of art” and not live-action features.

Speaking at the Annecy animation festival, the Oscar winner opened up about the challenges of the industry and the rejections he faced from them.

"They still say no to me," he told the audience.

“In the last two months, they said no to five of my projects. So it doesn't go away. Making movies is eating a sandwich of *. There's always ***, just sometimes you get a little more bread with yours.

"The rate of productivity against your efforts will remain frustratingly difficult, and frustratingly long," he said.

“And you will always encounter ****. But have faith in the stories you want to tell and wait until someone wants to buy them."

The director also added that he would bring more animated stories to the screen.

“There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do but not many," adding, "After that, I only want to do animation. That's the plan."

Adding, I"Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it's been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good ** into the animation world."

Further, Del Toro's reimagining of Pinocchio for Netflix was a major hit for the streamer. The film bagged several awards, including winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

