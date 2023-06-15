 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Gwen Stefani helps Blake Shelton in his weight loss journey, reveals source

Gwen Stefani has recently taken care of her husband Blake Shelton’s diet to help him shed extra weight.

A source spilled to Radar Online, “Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan.”

The insider revealed that Stefani wants her hubby to spend the next few months focusing about his health.

It is pertinent to mention that The Voice judge has gained some pounds since he and Stefani were married in July 2021.

The source told the outlet that the God's Country singer has been “seriously sluggish due to the extra weight”.

“Blake's got no choice but to follow her instructions,” explained the insider.

The source mentioned, “When they go out to eat, he can't have anything with ice cream in it. Steak is also out of the question. He can have fish, chicken, vegetables and rice or a plain baked potato with no sour cream or butter.”

“It's boring, but he has to admit he feels better,” stated the source.

Talking about expanding their family, the source added, “They still want a baby eventually, but in the meantime, Blake's got to get his priorities right.”.

