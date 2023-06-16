Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’

 
Prince Harry has just come under fire for wanting to hold onto British titles ‘by his fingertips’ even though his ‘new life purpose’ is the annihilation of British free press.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusatory claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The conversation arose once Prince Harry broke the ‘golden rule’ of the Royal Family, in terms of political statements.

Ms Elser believes it was the “worst example” of the Duke’s sense of entitlement.

According to News.com.au, “He knows full well that his family doesn’t get involved with politics,” she also added.

“Just like he’s aware that he’s no longer supposed to call himself ‘His Royal Highness’, given he and Meghan are no longer working members of the firm.”

“That didn’t stop him from using that title on his daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate.”

So “how dare he insult the country so many of us love, while at the same time hang on to his title by his fingertips?”

