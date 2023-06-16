 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single Attention
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat, the American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, has released her latest single "Attention," showcasing her return to rap verses. 

The accompanying music video features Doja wandering the streets of Los Angeles. 

Directed by Tanu Muino, the surreal video portrays Doja in various settings, including a white tee and jeans outfit, evading fans and individuals wearing flesh-colored masks. 

The visual also includes glimpses of Doja in the nude and covered in what appears to be blood. Doja's use of a drop of blood emoji in her announcement on Twitter, along with previous cryptic tweets, has sparked speculation about the song's meaning. 

"Attention" is Doja Cat's first solo release of the year, following her appearance on SZA's "Kill Bill" remix. 

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja discussed her upcoming album, expressing her inclination towards hip-hop and rap influences from her childhood, such as Erykah Badu and Nineties hip hop. 

“It’s no longer called First of All. I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like 8 of them that I’m deciding between,” she said. 

“I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.”

More From Entertainment:

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a "wonderful person” amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown video

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him