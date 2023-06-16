Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat, the American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, has released her latest single "Attention," showcasing her return to rap verses.

The accompanying music video features Doja wandering the streets of Los Angeles.

Directed by Tanu Muino, the surreal video portrays Doja in various settings, including a white tee and jeans outfit, evading fans and individuals wearing flesh-colored masks.

The visual also includes glimpses of Doja in the nude and covered in what appears to be blood. Doja's use of a drop of blood emoji in her announcement on Twitter, along with previous cryptic tweets, has sparked speculation about the song's meaning.

"Attention" is Doja Cat's first solo release of the year, following her appearance on SZA's "Kill Bill" remix.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja discussed her upcoming album, expressing her inclination towards hip-hop and rap influences from her childhood, such as Erykah Badu and Nineties hip hop.



“It’s no longer called First of All. I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like 8 of them that I’m deciding between,” she said.



“I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.”