Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Al Pacino, 83 and Robert De Niro, 79, are being mocked for becoming dads at 'old ages'.

The two celebrities have been called out by comedianne Chelsea Handler for having babies at a later age,

De Niro, has recently announced welcoming a baby with partner sharing Tiffany Chen, 45 while Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend have also welcomed a baby

Speaking about the duo, they labelled their 'club' of "Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed."

"They cannot stop procreating," Chelsea continued. "Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children."

She added: "Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as Murdoch or De Niro. He's not in his eighties, but because of his personality, he might as well be."

Chelsea then went on to suggest ways to "protect the women of the world from horny old men."

"I am offering myself up for auction for any available octogenarian," she said, "You can find me on eBay or Doordash."

"And for 20% off, you can use the code sugar t*ts," she quipped as she ended her speech: "Stay safe out there. Horny old men, it's never worth the money."

