Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career

Ariana Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez is in shambles as the singer's priorities have changed.



An insider told Radar Online that The Stuck With U singer has been busy filming for Wicked in Australia and England and has not been home that much with her husband.

The source said that even though the real estate agent is very supportive of the singer, but ever since landing the role in the Jon M. Chu directorial, they barely spend time together and his patience has “worn thin.”

"The movie has completely taken over her life," the source told the publication. “Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go.”

“Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the insider added before spilling that Grande barely spends time with Gomez whenever he visits her on set.

"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," added the source.

The insider continued: "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in May 2021 after announcing their engagement in December 2020.

Speaking of their marriage, a source told People Magazine at the time, "They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her.”

“He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life,” the insider added. "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention.”