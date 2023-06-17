 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Ed Sheerans New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's 'Mathematics Tour' is achieving big figures as the renowned singer-songwriter managed to pull a massive crowd in New Jersey.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter recently held two remarkable performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 10 and 11 and broke the venue's all-time attendance record with 89,106 people at a single concert.

The stadium has confirmed that a staggering 173,390 fans attended the shows, setting a new record for the venue. This extraordinary turnout resulted in an impressive box office gross of $18 million.

The magnitude of Sheeran's achievement was acknowledged by MetLife Stadium, which displayed a congratulatory message on their screens. "Congratulations Ed Sheeran." 

Excited about his accomplishment, Sheeran, 32, took to Instagram to share his joy. He posted an aerial video of the packed concert and expressed his gratitude, stating, "Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife." 

The singer also reflected on his journey and the significance of this milestone. He wrote, "I really don't take this for granted. My dad told me if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere." 

He also reminisced about his humble beginnings, mentioning his first show at Mercury Lounge in 2012, where he performed to a crowd of just 130 people. 

More From Entertainment:

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades
Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’

Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’
Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film video

Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter video

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter
Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition video

King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition
Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air' video

Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert
Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans

Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans
Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’
Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment

Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment
Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse video

Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career video

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami
Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress

Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress
Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle
Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’ video

Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’