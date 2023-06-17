Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's 'Mathematics Tour' is achieving big figures as the renowned singer-songwriter managed to pull a massive crowd in New Jersey.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter recently held two remarkable performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 10 and 11 and broke the venue's all-time attendance record with 89,106 people at a single concert.

The stadium has confirmed that a staggering 173,390 fans attended the shows, setting a new record for the venue. This extraordinary turnout resulted in an impressive box office gross of $18 million.

The magnitude of Sheeran's achievement was acknowledged by MetLife Stadium, which displayed a congratulatory message on their screens. "Congratulations Ed Sheeran."

Excited about his accomplishment, Sheeran, 32, took to Instagram to share his joy. He posted an aerial video of the packed concert and expressed his gratitude, stating, "Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife."

The singer also reflected on his journey and the significance of this milestone. He wrote, "I really don't take this for granted. My dad told me if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere."

He also reminisced about his humble beginnings, mentioning his first show at Mercury Lounge in 2012, where he performed to a crowd of just 130 people.