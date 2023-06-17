 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4k remaster in the works
David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4k remaster in the works 

Fans of American filmmaker David Fincher's '90s work can rejoice as the  he is working on a 4K remaster of his 1995 serial killer film Seven

During a Q&A session at the Tribeca Festival, David Fincher expressed his typically misanthropic outlook. 

“We’re doing ‘Seven’ right now, and we’re going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative, and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence, and there’s a lot of sh*t that needs to be fixed,” Fincher said.

He and Steven Soderbergh, longtime friends and directors, engaged in a discussion moderated by Soderbergh. 

Although Fincher claimed to never revisit his old work, he discussed the challenges of enhancing the film's visuals, especially considering the advancements in streaming technology.

The director's perfectionism led him to address issues that may go unnoticed but become apparent on larger screens. Fincher expressed his opposition to altering the essence of the film, emphasizing that while minor fixes can be made, he would not remove or replace significant elements.

“You can fix, you know, three percent, five percent. If something’s egregious, it needs to be addressed. But, you know, I’m not gonna take all the guns out of people’s hands and replace them with flashlights,” he said.

“David’s got a laser pointer and it’s frozen on the shot and you’re like, ‘I want that part of the wall a quarter of a stock darker,’” Soderbergh said. “I walked out and laid down on a couch in the lobby because of what torture it is to see that.”

Fincher's upcoming film, The Killer, featuring Michael Fassbender as a rogue assassin, is set to be released on Netflix in the fall.

More From Entertainment:

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza
Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing
‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’ video

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’
Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs

Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs
Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”

Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”
Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color
Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin

Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin
Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed

Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade video

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’