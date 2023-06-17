Chris Hemsworth clears air on his retirement speculations

Hollywood stalwart Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role in Thor, has just dumped the circulating rumours of his retirement.

The actor’s genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease created speculations about his retirement. However, Chris denied rumours of his retirement.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor spoke about his brief hiatus from the movies and revealed his plans of no retirement anytime soon.

He said that the reports of his retirement were over-dramatised. According to the Extraction actor, his break from the films was not related to the health discoveries but was due to some other reasons.

The actor explained his break from films saying, “I wanted to be home with my family as I was exhausted.”

He opened up about his predisposition of Alzheimer’s disease saying that the discovery made him realise, “None of us are invincible” and “I need to experience the moment now and slow down.”

Thor actor added that it got over-dramatised by the reports that he was retiring because of the health discovery which isn’t the case.

He said, “I didn’t want to hokey grab at empathy.”

Chris Hemsworth has played the lead role in the action film Extraction 2, which is a sequel to Extraction released in 2020.

He also opened up about returning to Marvel and playing ‘Thor’ expressing his desire for the fifth installment of Unpredictable. He confirmed that there are no official developments on the project, yet.