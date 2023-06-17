Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle missed out King Charles official birthday celebrations, the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.



According to reports, the California-based royal couple did not join the royals as they were reportedly not invited to the event by King Charles.

This marked the first time Prince Harry was not involved in the annual Trooping the Colour.

Last year, Meghan and Harry attended late Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour from the sidelines as they are no longer working royals.

Meanwhile, King Charles inspected the troops at his inaugural birthday parade on horseback Saturday, the first time the monarch has ridden at the event since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign´s official birthday.

Charles was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton followed in a carriage.