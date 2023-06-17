 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Bryan Cranston discusses new movie Asteroid City following retirement clarification

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Bryan Cranston has recently discussed about his new movie, Asteroid City after clearing out comment about retiring from acting.

On June 16, Bryan appeared as a guest on In Conversation With Josh Horowitz where he addressed behind-the-scene anecdotes as well as film-making process with audience, via Daily Mail.

Not only that, he also shared about his Instagram post where he responded to his retirement comment he made during his interview with GQ magazine.

A week ago, the Malcolm in the Middle star explained, “I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday.”

The actor confessed, “I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things.”

Bryan shared that pause means to “reset” his career.

“I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. However, I'm beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I'm being offered. So, exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way,” he elucidated.

The Breaking Bad star added, “I am blessed, and man, do I know it.”

