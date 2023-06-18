Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Actor-director Olivia Wilde has opened up about her recent hairstyle transformation, saying how she regrets it now.

In an Instagram Story post shared on Friday, the 39-year-old filmmaker expressed her thoughts on having bangs, stating, "Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs."

Alongside the text, she shared a selfie where she sported a simple white sweater and a gold chain. With a smile on her face, Wilde turned her head to the side, revealing her hair tied back while the bangs elegantly swept to the side of her face.

Wilde's post comes weeks after she unveiled her fresh bangs through a series of Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she provided a glimpse into her weekend activities, sharing multiple photos, including one capturing her new haircut.