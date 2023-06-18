 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant dedicates a basketball court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, continues to pay tribute to the enduring legacies of her late husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant. 

On Friday, Bryant, aged 41, revealed a refurbished basketball court located at Wilson Park in California, which now stands as a heartfelt dedication to Kobe and Gianna.

In a collaborative effort between the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and BodyArmor, the court was inaugurated, accompanied by striking murals portraying the iconic NBA star and his daughter, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Thanking the individuals involved, Bryant wrote, "[Heart Emoji] LOS ANGELES [Heart Emoji] Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honor of Kobe and Gianna. Special thanks to artist @sloe_motions for the incredible mural & @lisaleslie and @traeyoung for being a big part of this special occasion."

Bryant went on to acknowledge the generosity of the donors who made the court renovation possible. She emphasized that every dollar contributed and merchandise purchased from the foundation aids their mission of creating positive opportunities for underserved athletes, as well as boys and girls involved in sports. 

Additionally, she appreciated the partnership with @drinkbodyarmor, an incredible ally in their endeavors. She also hinted at future court launches, urging everyone to stay tuned. The hashtags #PlayGigisWay and #MambaForever accompanied her message.

“For years we’ve been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in L.A. and we’re so thankful to council member [Andre] Spicer and Mayor [Emma] Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community,” Bryant added.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal
Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything video

Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything
Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce

Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix
David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family
Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster
Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires

Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing
Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’ video

Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’
Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE
Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money