Vanessa Bryant dedicates a basketball court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, continues to pay tribute to the enduring legacies of her late husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant.

On Friday, Bryant, aged 41, revealed a refurbished basketball court located at Wilson Park in California, which now stands as a heartfelt dedication to Kobe and Gianna.

In a collaborative effort between the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and BodyArmor, the court was inaugurated, accompanied by striking murals portraying the iconic NBA star and his daughter, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Thanking the individuals involved, Bryant wrote, "[Heart Emoji] LOS ANGELES [Heart Emoji] Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honor of Kobe and Gianna. Special thanks to artist @sloe_motions for the incredible mural & @lisaleslie and @traeyoung for being a big part of this special occasion."

Bryant went on to acknowledge the generosity of the donors who made the court renovation possible. She emphasized that every dollar contributed and merchandise purchased from the foundation aids their mission of creating positive opportunities for underserved athletes, as well as boys and girls involved in sports.

Additionally, she appreciated the partnership with @drinkbodyarmor, an incredible ally in their endeavors. She also hinted at future court launches, urging everyone to stay tuned. The hashtags #PlayGigisWay and #MambaForever accompanied her message.

“For years we’ve been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in L.A. and we’re so thankful to council member [Andre] Spicer and Mayor [Emma] Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community,” Bryant added.