entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Well-known chef Gordon Ramsay is being criticized for promoting a set of designer saucepans that are priced at £735. The 56-year-old chef who is worth around £610 million took to his Instagram page to promote HexClad’s extortionate cookware.

He was dubbed “out-of-touch” by viewers as he promoted the 13-piece set which he proudly called the “Rolls-Royce of pans.” Almost immediately, people took to social media to make fun of the chef as due to the alarmingly high living costs, many are struggling to afford even basic facilities.

One user asked: “Am I renting a Rolls-Royce or buying a b****y pan???”

Another wrote: “A month’s rent on pans?” with one claiming: “'Some people can’t have a Rolls Royce!”

A fourth user wondered how anyone could justify such a cost for kitchenware: “Who can justify spending that amount these days?!”

Reports claim that the chef can demand around £46,000 for doing even one sponsored post on his social media accounts. It’s also reported that he takes home a whopping £90 million from his 58 restaurants along with his television series in the US and the UK.

This criticism comes after he was called out for previously selling a burger for an alarming price of £85 at his Harrods restaurant. The eatery, which is named Gordon Ramsay Burger, is selling their Wagyu burger for that amount.

