Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Quincy Jones sought medical help in an emergency this weekend (Picture: Getty)
Music Icon and legendary record producer Quincy Jones was reportedly shifted to hospital due to a medical emergency on Saturday.

The 28-time Grammy winner experienced an adverse response to the food they consumed.

As a precautionary measure, the representative of the Soul Bossa Nova Star called paramedics at the house.

According to TMZ, he was taken to hospital for proper checkup and was later released.

Speaking about his resilience, his rep told the publication that the legendary songwriter remained conscious throughout this episode and was in ‘great spirits.’

Quincy received his 28th Grammy award in 2019 for his best music film in his documentary Quincy

This achievement made him the only living artist with 28 Grammys.

Quincy’s illustrious career spans over seven decades in which he had worked with many actors, directors and musicians. 

He won awards across ten categories including producer, album and song of the year.

He wrote a score for Steven Spielberg’s film The Colour Purple that was later nominated for Oscars. 

He also arranged music for several singers including Dinah Washington, Peggy Lee and Ella Fitzgerald.  

