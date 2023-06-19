Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake expressed heartwarming gratitude for the two father figures in his life on Father's Day.

Singer Justin Timberlake, known for his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!", embraced the Father's Day spirit by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post. The 42-year-old artist honored both his biological father, Randall Timberlake, and his stepfather, Paul Harless, in the touching tribute.

Reflecting on his own journey as a father to Phineas (2) and Silas (8), whom he shares with his wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake recognized the crucial role his two fathers have played in shaping his life.

He posted a collection of endearing photographs alongside his father and stepfather at various memorable events throughout the years. The moments ranged from lively dance-filled weddings to enjoyable rounds of golf.

In the caption he wrote, "When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life. I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!!"

Concluding his heartfelt tribute, Timberlake extended Father's Day wishes to all the fathers, daddies, and papas out there, emphasizing the importance of this special occasion.