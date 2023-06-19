John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post

Comedian John Mulaney reflects on being a father and thanks his partner Olivia Munn for making him a dad

Comedian John Mulaney marked Father's Day in the company of Olivia Munn and their son, Malcolm Hiệp, and took to Instagram to share his joy.

In two adorable posts, the 40-year-old comedian celebrated fatherhood and expressed his gratitude towards the woman who made him a dad.

One of the posts featured a Reel of himself and his son. In the video, Munn can be heard prompting Malcolm to say "Happy Father's Day" as she films the interaction from behind the camera.

After much assistance from Munn, Malcolm expressed his love for his dad on Father's Day, and the Big Mouth voice actor responded with a laugh and a big kiss planted on his son.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star posted the delightful video on her personal Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."

In a separate Instagram post, Mulaney shared two pictures capturing a serene moment of him, Olivia Munn, and their son Malcolm, enjoying a swim in a pool during sunset.

"You made me a dad, Olivia," he wrote in the caption. "I love you forever for doing that."

On November 24, 2021, Mulaney and Munn became parents to their first child together. Since then, they have been enjoying the journey of parenthood and documenting the significant milestones of their son's development along the way.