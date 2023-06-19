 
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal

file footage

Prince Harry is expected to join in his wife Meghan Markle’s rumoured multi-million deal with luxury fashion house Dior, as per GB News.

Speculation has been rife that the Duchess of Sussex could be close to inking an eye-watering $20 million deal with the French fashion giant, and now experts believe that her husband, the Duke of Sussex, could also join in.

According to royal watchers, Prince Harry’s recent appearances in the UK could serve as a precursor to his rumoured Dior deal; the Duke was seen in a Dior suit at his father King Charles’ historic Coronation in May.

Prince Harry was then again seen in a $1,000 Dior shirt at a High Court appearance in London for his ongoing misinformation case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

That’s not all. Dior even took to Instagram to give a special shout out to Prince Harry for his Coronation suit, sharing a photo of him with the caption: “Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honoured to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the Coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones.”

Commenting on the possibility, PR maven Mark Borkowsi told Mail Online: “It's no coincidence that they are veering towards fashion. They are more comfortable in this world. Style over substance.”

“It does seem to be a series of weird coincidences: Harry wears a Dior suit at the coronation and Dior at the hacking case and now a deal may be in the offing,” he added.

Brand expert Nick Ede also chimed in saying: “Harry will be part of the deal for sure. Dior are so well known for their menswear that I’m sure they will have wanted to seal an exclusive contract between them both.”

Sources suggest that Meghan is set to strike a three-year deal with Dior; this comes just days after it was confirmed that the Sussexes had been dealt a severe business blow after Spotify confirmed that their deal with the couple was ending. 

