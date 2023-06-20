'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Season 2 of Hulu's culinary drama The Bear has won over the critics at Rotten Tomatoes days ahead of its release online.



The show which highlights among other things the daily toil of running a restaurant, earned a 100 percent rating from critics on the reviews website.

The Bear’s second season features 10 episodes and will be available to stream on Hulu from June 22, 2023.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as the protagonist Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. The show follows a young traditionally trained chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian sandwich shop after his brother takes his own life.

In the season two trailer The Bear staff can be seen hustling to get the new restaurant up and running. ‘Are they confident or crazy? Is the menu chaotic or thoughtful?’ are some of the questions the ambitious team is asking itself.

The Hulu show has also been rated highly by IndieWire and Time, with the latter claiming ‘The Bear isn’t just a TV show anymore; it’s a phenomenon.’

According to the official synopsis season two of The Bear follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.