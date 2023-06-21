 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day'

Jennifer Garner is lauding the father of her children, Ben Affleck, on Father's Day.

The actress turned to her Instagram this week to pay a tribute to her own father in addition to the Batman star.

"Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job," she began. "(Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't). We love you, Dad. X" she captioned the photo of herself with her dad.

"PS Shout out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X."

Garner and Affleck parted ways after 13 years of marriage.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021, Garner touched upon braving through the publicized split.

"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,' " she explained. 

"I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.' "

Garner and Affleck are parents to kids Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 17.

