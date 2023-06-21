Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony has welcomed a baby with his new wife Nadia Ferreira.

On Father’s Day, the singer, already a father to six kids, revealed that his wife has given birth to their first baby together.

“God's timing is always perfect,” he wrote beside a black-and-white image of his child in his arms, adding, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Lopez was married to Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and shares two kids, Emme and Max, with him.

Talking about Anthony’s new baby, a source told Us Weekly that he “never imagined he’d become a father again.”



“Marc and Nadia had met years before they started dating, but when they reconnected, sparks flew and they knew they wanted to be together,” the insider shared.

“It’s only been a few days, but Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

The insider went on to share that the lovebirds “started trying for a baby” after they got engaged in May 2022, adding, “Marc and Nadia are doing amazing and they’re happier than ever.”