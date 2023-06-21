Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt

Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, 38, emerged from a gym session wearing a grey Space Fruity Records top which she teamed with purple leggings.

Harry, 29, had previously been spotted sporting the garment at Ariana Grande's London gig in 2019.

Space Fruity Records is a label started by the owners of fRUITYSPACE record store in Beijing, Japan - a country hitmaker Harry has toured.

In November it was claimed that Olivia was 'disappointed' that her relationship with Harry did not work out.

A source told PEOPLE: 'The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,' the insider explained.

'She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though.'

But there is 'no bad blood' between Olivia and Harry and the decision to part ways was mutual.



