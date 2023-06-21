 
Oliver Stone hits out at Keanu Reeves' John Wick: ‘disgusting beyond belief’

Oliver Stone criticises Marvel, John Wick and Fast & Furious movies during latest media interaction
Oliver Stone has recently criticised big name movies including Marvel, John Wick and Fast & Furious movies.

Speaking to Variety, the Platoon writer-director revealed he had watched Keanu Reeves movie, John Wick 4, on an airplane.

“Talk about volume. I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting,” said the 76-year-old.

Addressing movie-makers, Stone stated, “I don’t know what people are thinking.”

“Maybe I was watching G.I. Joe when I was a kid. But Reeves kills, what, three, four hundred people in the movie,” he continued.

Stone shared that as a combat veteran, he remarked that not one of them is “believable”.

“I realise it’s a movie, but it’s become a video game more than a movie,” asserted the director.

Stone remarked, “Movies today have lost touch with reality. The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it.”

While discussing about Fast & Furious franchise, Stone complained, “How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What’s the difference between Fast and Furious and some other film?”

“It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable,” added Stone.

Earlier this month, Stone received Lifetime Achievement Award from the Transilvania Film Festival in Romania via Variety.

“People in showbiz are idiots. They just go with the trend, they just go with the fashion — it’s a fashion business,” he observed. 

