Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’





In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Samuel L. Jackson spoke about his career and his friendship with Brie Larson, whom he met on the set of Kong: Skull Island in 2017.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for," said the 74-year-old actor

Jackson revealed that the making of the movie was "not the most wonderful experience for either of us," adding, "We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time."

“Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won [the 2016 US presidential election]," Jackson said of his 2017 movie with Larson, Unicorn Store.

"She was broken and I was like, “Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.' Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let’s do it!' "

In the 2019 film Captain Marvel, Jackson's character Nick Fury forms a bond with Larson's character Carol Danvers. Jackson, discussing their friendship, commended Larson for not allowing unjust criticism to “destroy” her.

“These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be," Jackson explained.

"She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that," he concluded.