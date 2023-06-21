 
The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey

Attention, Bachelor Nation! It's time to dust off those rose petals because Season 20 of The Bachelorette is almost here. 

This highly anticipated new season of The Bachelor spinoff will center around the captivating journey of Charity Lawson, a talented child and family therapist hailing from Columbus, Ga. 

Fans were smitten with Charity during Zach Shallcross's season, but unfortunately, she was eliminated after her hometown date.

In the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, 25 eligible bachelors will vie for Charity's affections, aiming to win not only her heart but also the undivided attention of the audience.

Already, a few contestants have emerged as noteworthy characters, including a professional wrestler, a skilled yacht captain, and even a tennis pro. To add to the anticipation, Charity's brother will make an early appearance, setting the stage for an exciting and captivating season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Charity shared her mindset for the upcoming season, saying, “I have an open mind, open heart. I’m ready to fall back into love, hopefully.”

Make sure to mark your calendars, as new episodes of The Bachelorette Season 20 will be released weekly, starting on Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET. Get ready for a season filled with romance, drama, and unforgettable moments.

