 
menu menu menu

Adele hilariously dares fans to throw something at her during Las Vegas gig

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Adele hilariously dares fans to throw something at her while performing at Las Vegas gig
Adele hilariously dares fans to throw something at her while performing at Las Vegas gig

Adele called out fans who throw things at artists while they are performing after some singers became victim of it during her Las Vegas gig.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker halted her concert to speak out against concertgoers who pelt artists with objects while daring such people to throw something at her.

The backlash came after Bebe Rexha was hit with a cell phone to the face, following which Pink was pelted with someone’s ashes during live performance at her recent show.

Pausing her concert at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino, she called out people for their lack of etiquette while jokingly daring the audience to throw something at her.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting (expletive) show etiquette at the moment?” the Grammy winner said.

“Throwing (expletive) on stage, have you seen them? I (expletive) dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I'll (expletive) kill you,” Adele added.

Then while taking aim with her t-shirt cannon, she fired it into the crowd, urging them to “stop throwing things at the artist,” before bursting into laughter, saying, she “can shoot things at the audience.”

Recently, Pink received a fan’s mother’s ashes in a pouch while she was getting gifts thrown at her during her American Express Presents BST Hyde Park show.

Startled, the singer asked her fan for clarification if the pouch really had their mum’s ashes, then responded, “I don't know how to feel about that.”

Before the incident, Bebe Rexha was stunned post getting three stitches after a man threw a phone at her while she was singing.

The man was later arrested from the singer’s show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American