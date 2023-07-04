Adele hilariously dares fans to throw something at her during Las Vegas gig

Adele hilariously dares fans to throw something at her while performing at Las Vegas gig

Adele called out fans who throw things at artists while they are performing after some singers became victim of it during her Las Vegas gig.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker halted her concert to speak out against concertgoers who pelt artists with objects while daring such people to throw something at her.

The backlash came after Bebe Rexha was hit with a cell phone to the face, following which Pink was pelted with someone’s ashes during live performance at her recent show.

Pausing her concert at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino, she called out people for their lack of etiquette while jokingly daring the audience to throw something at her.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting (expletive) show etiquette at the moment?” the Grammy winner said.

“Throwing (expletive) on stage, have you seen them? I (expletive) dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I'll (expletive) kill you,” Adele added.

Then while taking aim with her t-shirt cannon, she fired it into the crowd, urging them to “stop throwing things at the artist,” before bursting into laughter, saying, she “can shoot things at the audience.”

Recently, Pink received a fan’s mother’s ashes in a pouch while she was getting gifts thrown at her during her American Express Presents BST Hyde Park show.

Startled, the singer asked her fan for clarification if the pouch really had their mum’s ashes, then responded, “I don't know how to feel about that.”

Before the incident, Bebe Rexha was stunned post getting three stitches after a man threw a phone at her while she was singing.

The man was later arrested from the singer’s show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour.