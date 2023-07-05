 
Margot Robbie blames ‘jet lag’ for forgetting Aussie slang for ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie had a momentary lapse as she briefly forgot that the word ‘barbie’ has a different meaning in her home country, Australia.

During a recent interview with Australia’s Channel 10 talk show The Project, Robbie, 33, couldn’t register when the show’s co-host, Sam Taunton, brought up the double-meaning behind the word ‘Barbie’ in Aussie culture, via Deadline.

“It means so much to so many people. I’m not sure if Margot told you, but the word ‘barbie’ means something else in Australia. Did you brief Greta about it, [sic]” the host asked.

“What does it mean here?” Robbie asked. Shocked, others in the studio exclaimed, “A barbecue!”

Robbie blurted out “Oh!” as she covered her face amid lots of good-natured laughter. Robbie explained her momentary lapse saying, “I’m so Barbie now, I can’t even… You’re right, a barbie, having a barbie.”

She added, “I’m blaming the jet lag, by the way. Don’t blame the blonde hair, blame the jet lag.”

Meanwhile, the hosts on the show pointed out that there should have been a “Barbie”-barbie promotional tie-in for Australian filmgoers.

“I’m deeply regretting that there’s not, now that you mention it. What a wasted opportunity… Grrr, I’m really annoyed we didn’t do something like this,” Robbie responded.

Robbie portrays the iconic doll by Mattel in the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. She stars alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, the infamous male companion that comes as an accessory with the original doll.

