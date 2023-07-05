 
menu menu menu

Kourtney Kardashian expands her businesses as she distances herself from family

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian expands her businesses as she distances herself from family
Kourtney Kardashian expands her businesses as she distances herself from family

Kourtney Kardashian has realized she can earn her own money through her businesses and does not need her famous family or their reality TV show to survive.

The Poosh founder has reportedly decided to expand her kids’ clothing line while also adding motherhood and wellness products to her lifestyle brands.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the pregnant reality TV star said that she “definitely going to use this pregnancy for profit.”

“Kourtney is honestly grabbing for straws right now and is going to try and milk this pregnancy for all it's worth because she desperately wants what her sisters all have. But she's going about it wrong,” the insider shared.

“Kim's SKIMS is a massive success because it is very much in line with what she is about: body confidence. Khloe's Good American was created for women who struggle with weight, which is something she fought with for years in front of the world.

“Kylie started with just one lip kit after her massive lips were the only thing that people talked about at the time. They were her signature,” the insider shared of Kourtney’s famous sisters’ respective businesses.

Kourtney, who started her lifestyle business by the name of Poosh in 2019 and later launched range of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, last year, now wants to work on her clothing line while she’s pregnant with husband Travis Barker's baby.

“She already has developed a clothing line, Kardashian Kids, that is sold at Babies R' Us, Lord & Taylor, Zappos, Nordstrom and Hudson Bay. She also has an active line of maternity wear that she sells on Poosh,' the source revealed.

The insider continued: “Kourtney's going to continue to build on these brands and add products to both Poosh and Lemme, which she will push heavily on her social media.”

“Knowing that all her attempts have basically failed, she is trying to figure out a way to have what her sisters have. She knows that this pregnancy has gotten people's eyes on her.”

Before concluding the insider said that Kourtney is yearning to build a brand which maximum people can relate to and which also makes her millions.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies