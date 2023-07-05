Kourtney Kardashian expands her businesses as she distances herself from family

Kourtney Kardashian has realized she can earn her own money through her businesses and does not need her famous family or their reality TV show to survive.

The Poosh founder has reportedly decided to expand her kids’ clothing line while also adding motherhood and wellness products to her lifestyle brands.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the pregnant reality TV star said that she “definitely going to use this pregnancy for profit.”

“Kourtney is honestly grabbing for straws right now and is going to try and milk this pregnancy for all it's worth because she desperately wants what her sisters all have. But she's going about it wrong,” the insider shared.

“Kim's SKIMS is a massive success because it is very much in line with what she is about: body confidence. Khloe's Good American was created for women who struggle with weight, which is something she fought with for years in front of the world.

“Kylie started with just one lip kit after her massive lips were the only thing that people talked about at the time. They were her signature,” the insider shared of Kourtney’s famous sisters’ respective businesses.

Kourtney, who started her lifestyle business by the name of Poosh in 2019 and later launched range of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, last year, now wants to work on her clothing line while she’s pregnant with husband Travis Barker's baby.

“She already has developed a clothing line, Kardashian Kids, that is sold at Babies R' Us, Lord & Taylor, Zappos, Nordstrom and Hudson Bay. She also has an active line of maternity wear that she sells on Poosh,' the source revealed.

The insider continued: “Kourtney's going to continue to build on these brands and add products to both Poosh and Lemme, which she will push heavily on her social media.”

“Knowing that all her attempts have basically failed, she is trying to figure out a way to have what her sisters have. She knows that this pregnancy has gotten people's eyes on her.”

Before concluding the insider said that Kourtney is yearning to build a brand which maximum people can relate to and which also makes her millions.