Zayn Malik may opt out if rest of ‘One Direction’ band members decide to reunite

|July 05, 2023

Zayn Malik is expected to refuse if the rest of the One Direction band mates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, would ever decide to reunite.

Speaking of the former boy band’s possible reunion in the future, their former vocal coach Ali Tennant told Metro.co.uk that it would need “a big discussion” but it’s unlikely that all five of them would want to get back together.

Styles, Tomlinson, Payne, Horan and Malik formed their band on the 2010 series of The X Factor and went on to become one of the most famous bands gaining global fame.

However, in 2015, Zayn announced his departure from the group and soon after that, the other members of the band started to leave.

“The truth is, they have blown up individually,” Tennant said while speaking on the possibility of their reunion.

“You expected it to a certain degree but in the history of boybands, normally you’d get one that’s astronomical and the rest are doing other things and so on.

“But, we can obviously see Harry is the leader of the pack, but Niall is still doing well, people are waiting for Liam to come back out, Louis is still doing his thing, they’re all doing their thing,” he said.

The vocal coach went on to say that it is going to be a “big discussion” for the boys to decide if they want to come back while noting they would only do it for the fans and the “love for each other.”

But he noted that while other members of the group may agree for a reunion, it would be hard to convince Malik.

“Zayn is kind of excluded from the love for some reason, so I don’t know if it will ever fully happen,” Tennant said.

“You might see a one-off tour with the four of them, but I can’t see the five of them coming back – I can’t see that, and Zayn is now getting himself back together and putting his own thing together now.

“I can’t see it – and can you imagine being Harry, being asked whether he wants to do a One Direction tour again after he’s just a stadium worldwide tour – I can’t imagine that!

