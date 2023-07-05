Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez's duet 'We Don't Talk Anymore' surpasses 3 billion views

We Don't Talk Anymore hits the 3 billion-views threshold on YouTube.



Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez, both acclaimed pop stars, continue to enjoy the success of their 2016 duet "We Don't Talk Anymore" despite their ongoing individual endeavors.

While Puth embarks on a headlining tour, and Gomez achieves recognition for her remix of Rema's "Calm Down" the music video for their collaboration has recently surpassed an impressive milestone of 3 billion views on YouTube.

"We Don't Talk Anymore" served as the third radio single from Puth's debut album, Nine Track Mind which reached a peak position of No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Since its release, the music video has steadily gained popularity, and in December 2018 it achieved the remarkable feat of crossing the 2 billion-view mark on YouTube. Now it joins the exclusive club of music videos that have surpassed the 3 billion-views threshold.