 
menu menu menu

Andrew Tate explains why he won't meet Drake

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Andrew Tate explains why he wont meet Drake

Andrew Tate has claimed that many celebrities have tried to meet him but he has been unwilling to meet them for some reason.

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate on Tuesday took aim at Drake on Twitter, explaining why he would not want to meet the Canadian.

Reacting to a purported photo of Drake's painted fingernails he explained how that kind of behavior is why he doesn't ever meet celebrities who want to get together with him.

"There's a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me," he wrote commenting on the photo.

Andrew Tate explains why he wont meet Drake

According to a report in marca.com, Drake is known for embracing his feminine side without fear of what anybody might say.

Explaining what Tate's tweet could possibly mean, the news outlet wrote, "It is a broad statement with plenty of room for ambiguity, but at the same time quite clearly saying he doesn't want to be linked to feminine men."

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes