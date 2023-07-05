 
Royal family shares photos, videos as King Charles receives Scottish crown jewels

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

King Charles III has been presented with Scotland's crown jewels in Edinburgh in a ceremony to mark his Coronation on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old monarch received the crown and sceptre which form part of the Honours of Scotland. The national thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral also featured a new sword named after the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the monarch's Scottish coronation.

The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State travelled to the cathedral by car under military guard.

Royal family turned to their official social media handles to share pictures from the ceremony, captioning: "The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, have attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral, during which His Majesty was presented with the Honours of Scotland.

"The Honours of Scotland are considered as the Scottish Crown Jewels, made up of the Crown, the Sceptre and the new Elizabeth Sword."

King Charles III's special Edinburgh day ends with gun salute and flypast

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales witnesses the Red Arrows flypast at the end of the Edinburgh celebration.

More than 700 members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force were part of the procession.

The King and Queen Camilla left the Palace of Holyroodhouse - their official Scottish residence - by car for a separate procession up the Royal Mile to the Kirk.

